David James Peatman, 66, of Eden Mills, died on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.
David was born in Burlington to Mary Parker and Norman Peatman on May 29, 1956. He went to elementary school in Johnson and graduated from Lamoille Union High School.
While living in California he received an associate degree in anthropology. Dave has left this life for his next adventure. He’d said he planned to careen into heaven with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other, hollerin’ “Whoooeee, what a ride!” And he did.
Dave lived life to the fullest and at hummingbird speed. He excelled at all he pursued, from baseball and basketball, skiing, tennis and golf, pool and darts, and his favorite, horseshoes. Intelligent, ambitious and energetic, he became a licensed land surveyor, running his successful business until failing eyesight and declining health forced his retirement in recent years.
Dave, gregarious and garrulous, teller of Sufi tales and hilarious stories, was a juggler, stargazer, cookie baker and spiritual seeker of cosmic connection. A loyal friend, a loving dad, a dear heart and a striving soul, Dave was beloved by his family and his many, many friends.
David was predeceased in death by his parents Mary and Norman; as well as his brothers, Chris and Pete.
David is survived by his wife Cindy; his children, Matthew, Damien, Josh and Marie; his brother; Michael and former wife Kate.
Visiting hours will be on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the Morrisville VFW. The family of David wishes to invite any friends and family to the service.
