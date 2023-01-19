David Parker, 80, died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, with his children by his side.
David is survived by his son, Brian (Michelle); his daughter, Roxanne Doty; his partner, Pam Lefebvre; five grandchildren, Dylan and Alex Doty and Haley, Brian and Justin Parker; and two great-grandchildren, Elyas and Mazikeen Doty.
He was predeceased by his first-born child, Kevin, and his wife, Beverly.
David was born in Morrisville, where his three children were all born. He and the family moved to Florida, followed by time spent living in Louisiana and New Mexico, and then back to Vermont before finally settling in Florida in 2006.
David was an electrician by trade, but also worked as a mechanic and did handiwork for many people in Lake Region Village, where he lived during his retirement years in Florida. He was loved and admired by so many and will be sadly missed.
Donations in his name may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network (lacnvt.org).
