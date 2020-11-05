David L. Demeritt, 84, of Morrisville, died peacefully with his family at his side, on Tuesday afternoon Oct. 27, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
Born in Stowe on Feb. 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Clair and Barbara (Boyce) Demeritt. On July 30, 1954, he married the former Judy Shonio in Stowe. Judy predeceased him on Aug. 18, 2018.
David graduated from Stowe High School in 1954, got married and welcomed his first of four children that same year. He worked a variety of jobs throughout his life, but he will be remembered as the owner of Dave’s Service Station, a fixture on main street in Stowe for over 30 years.
He served the town of Stowe as a member of the selectboard and the fire department. He was a member of the Mystic Lodge #56 FM of Stowe. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and loved a good card game. He was a devoted husband and loving father.
David is survived by his children, Steve Demeritt of Stowe, Clair Demeritt and his wife, Julie, of Canandaigua, N.Y., and Jessica Demeritt and her husband, Paul Dicovitsky, of North Ferrisburg; his sister, Frances Melcher of Morrisville; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his daughter, Sue Ann Demeritt, a sister, Rachel Tibbits, and two brothers, Warren Demeritt and Lawrence Demeritt.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Stowe Fire Department, PO Box 730, Stowe VT 05672, or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661, or visit lhha.org and click the donate button.
Arrangements are in the care of Perkins-Parker Funeral and Cremation Services in Waterbury. To send online condolences visit perkinsparker.com.
