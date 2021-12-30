David Howard Stevens, 85, of Marshfield, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in the comfort of his home, with family at his side.
He was born Nov. 9, 1936, in Woodbury as the son of the late Howard and Iva (Rehn) Stevens. He attended Woodbury public schools and graduated from high school in Hartford, Conn., Class of 1956.
Following his education, Stevens worked for the Hartford Courant Newspaper. He returned to Vermont and was employed at Capital City Press. He was a dispatcher for the Miles Coal Company, he delivered “Meals on Wheels” for more than 20 years and was a pastor and member of the Marshfield Church of God of Prophecy for more than 47 years.
He enjoyed listening to his old record collection, telling stories of days gone by, playing the piano for his church and spending time with his family. He was very proud to have owned an original painting by Bessie Drennan.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Douglas Peck of Marshfield; three nieces, Becky (Thom) Leno of Woodbury, and Camille Hayford and Madine Hayford, both of Barre.
In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by two sisters, Iva Chirgotis and Carole DeMag.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the Marshfield Church of God of Prophecy. Visiting hours will be held at the church on Thursday, from noon until the hour of the service. Family has requested that everyone attending the service wear a mask for the health and well-being of all.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service oversees arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
