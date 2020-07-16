David G. Godin, 75, of Craftsbury died peacefully on July 10, 2020.
He was born June 9, 1945, in Morrisville, son of Ovla Godin and Nettie (Howard) Godin. He married Dorothy Alexander Jan. 9, 1967; she died in February of this year.
David enjoyed his small farm and animals. His gardens were full and he loved sharing, especially his potatoes. He was an avid hunter and trapper and enjoyed fishing.
Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Godin of Craftsbury; a grandson, Carl D. Britton of Tennessee; a daughter-in-law, Tammy (Lamare) Godin of Craftsbury; a granddaughter, Lila Godin of Craftsbury; and two sisters, Ramona Ackerman and husband Carroll of Chazy, N.Y., and Betty Heffernan.
His son, Raymond, died in May 2018, and six siblings also died earlier: Donald Godin, Robert Godin, James Godin, Ronald Godin, Linda Godin, and Mary Santamore.
Burial for David and Dorothy will be in the spring of 2021 at the Plains Cemetery in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
