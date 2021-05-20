David D. Baldwin Sr., 68, of Beverly Hills, Fla., died at his home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
David was born in Morrisville on July 18, 1952. He worked at the granite quarries in Barre, and owned Dave Baldwin’s Used Cars in Northfield before moving to Florida in 2001.
David is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, David Baldwin, Jr.; his stepdaughter, Jean Audet and Kevin; granddaughter, Melinda Burnor and Dan; his great grandchildren, Gracelyn and Bryce; as well as many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind brothers Jon Baldwin, Barry Baldwin and Karen, Tony Wilde and Lila, Tom Wilde and Gail; and his sister, Bette Champney.
David was predeceased by his brother, Dick Wilde, and his sister, Baryl Baldwin.
He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
A prayer service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. A graveside service will take place at the Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 1 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
