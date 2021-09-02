David Bruce Albright, 74, of Jeffersonville died peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Alpine Healthcare in Keene, N.H., after a gallant battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
He leaves his wife of 54 years, Sandy Edwards Albright; children, Meghan Albright Diekmeyer and husband, Erik, of Columbus, Ohio, and Hugh Albright and wife, Amy, of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Emma and Ashton Albright; siblings, James Albright of Wolcott, and Earl Albright of Greensboro; and several nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his parents, Earl Albright Sr. and Elizabeth Martin Albright.
David graduated from Cambridge High School and Burlington Technical School in 1965 followed by advanced training at Lincoln Electric Welding School in Cleveland, Ohio.
He served with the 131st Combat Engineers for the Vermont National Guard from 1966 through 1972, and in Vietnam in 1968-1969, being awarded a bronze star. He is remembered for entertaining the troops with his banjo playing and lively sense of humor.
David operated Albright Corporation, a welding and fabrication shop and worked as a highly regarded contract welder on projects, which included widening a ferry boat for Champlain Transportation, welding snowmaking pipeline for Smugglers’ Notch Resort and the construction and maintenance of steel bridges for the Vermont Department of Transportation.
He was widely known as the designer and manufacturer of LO Balls wood splitters and as only the second manufacturer of hydraulic wood splitters in the United States, obtaining several patents for his innovations.
David enjoyed teaching welding at the Adult Education at Green Mountain Tech in Hyde Park, Essex Vocational and the Northwest Technical Center in St. Albans.
He fulfilled a lifetime ambition in the construction of the authentic post-and-beam Brewster River Mill on the Brewster River in Jeffersonville, powered by an antique wood-fired steam engine.
Springtime would find David working in the Edwards family maple sugar operation on Route 108 where he constructed equipment for its operation.
David’s greatest earthly joy was his 54-year marriage to his wife Sandy, and his children and grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at the AW Rich Funeral Home in Fairfax. Family and friends are encouraged to attend a burial service and memorial at the South Cambridge Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m., followed by a celebration of life with memories to be shared of David’s life at the Raymond Homestead, 195 Thompson Road, Jeffersonville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 130, Williston VT 05495.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
