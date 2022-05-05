Please join the family and friends of David Brown to celebrate and honor his life Friday, May 27, 2022, 4-7 p.m., Bryan Memorial Gallery, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville.
Bring stories and photos to share. Memories will be shared around 5-5:30 p.m.
Park in the back between the farm store and 158 Main, side entrance. Masks are recommended inside the gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.