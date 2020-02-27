David B. Stackpole

David Barrows Stackpole, born Oct. 19, 1933. died peacefully on Feb. 16, 2020, at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving family.
Northern Vermont was David’s lifetime home. He grew up in Johnson, attending grade school there, and graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville. He graduated in 1956 from Dartmouth College, and remained actively involved in the alumni association. From there, David went to Cornell Law School. Upon graduating, he returned to Vermont, where he clerked in Lamoille County until he passed the Vermont bar exam.
In 1964, David was the first attorney to set up private practice in Stowe, where he settled and raised his family. From 1968 to 1978, he partnered with his longtime friend, Tom Amidon. He then went on to hire, and in 1993 partner with, Ed French, forming the current Stackpole & French Law Offices.
David served the Vermont Bar Association on various committees, including the professional conduct committee. He had been the Lamoille County state’s attorney, a trustee of the Stowe village government, and the moderator of Stowe Town Meeting for 20 years.
He had been president of the Stowe Rotary Club, a founding director and officer of Lamoille County Mental Health, a director of Lamoille Family Center, and chair of the Johnson State College Foundation.
He enjoyed years of serving on the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol. He was involved in community theater and was instrumental in the birth of the Farm to School movement. He became chairman of the board of Green Mountain Farm to School Inc., a nonprofit committed to delivering farm-sourced foods to schools throughout northern Vermont.
David retired in 2015, but never stopped giving wise counsel until his last breath.
David was many things to many people. He spent his life in quiet service to his community — assisting and mentoring people in need well beyond his professional responsibilities. He had a wonderful way of creating fun and could find adventure in the every day. He was a devoted father and passionate grandfather. He had a unique way of seeing the individuality in people, especially his grandchildren. He encouraged and joined with them in pursuing what they love. Living in close proximity and participating in their daily lives brought them all great joy.
He will be remembered for his limitless love and devotion to his family, his stewardship of the land, his passion for his community, merriment, song, dance and his infamous sense of humor. He could turn a phrase!
Survivors include two daughters, Anna Stein and husband Jesse of South Burlington, and Kate Osborne and husband Jon of Lake Elmore; his beloved grandchildren, Abby, Eben, Linden and Cole; his sister, Beverly Webster of Brattleboro and her children, Carrie, Andrew, Jake and Susan, and their spouses and children; and his good friend and former wife, Paige Savage.
His parents, Margaret Barrows Stackpole and C. Harry Tabor Stackpole, died earlier, as did a brother-in-law Donald Webster and his beloved Eric Rozendaal.
The family thanks the staff and residents of Copley Manor Mansfield House for their care, loving kindness and friendship during David’s final days.
A memorial service will be held Saturday March 14, at 1 p.m. at Stowe Community Church. Faith Funeral Home of Morrisville is assisting the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in memory of David Stackpole to the Eric Rozendaal Memorial Award, in care of Vermont Land Trust (vlt.org) or Green Mountain Farm to School (greenmountainfarmtoschool.org).