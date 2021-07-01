Graveside services for David Godin, who died July 10, 2020, and his wife, Dorothy Godin, who died Feb. 22, 2020, will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Plains Cemetery, off Needle-Eye Road in Morristown.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Play together, stay together’: Lamoille coach, teacher Carolyn Stames retires after 35 years
- Principal out, relief from abuse order dismissed
- For the Duckworths: Help raise the roof!
- Out of the shadows: Walker accuser speaks out
- Errant insect causes three-car crash in Eden
- Feds arrest Morrisville man on child porn charge
- Lamoille North promotes three district employees
- South Burlington doctor pleads guilty to child porn
- Lightning strike blamed for blaze
- On the road again: Summer highway work heats up
Images
Videos
Commented
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.