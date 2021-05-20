Darcy Brooke Forant

Darcy B (Rocheleau) Forant, 47, of Cassel, Calif., died Sunday, May 2, 2021, from pneumonia.
Darcy was born on March 14, 1974, in Newport, the daughter of Jan Appleby Robinson and Louis (Bill) Rocheleau. She attended elementary and junior high school in Hardwick. Darcy graduated from high school in Henderson, Nev., and culinary school in Las Vegas in 1991.
While living in Vermont, Darcy danced with the Wolcott Ballet. In high school she was on the dive team. Darcy loved to cook, enjoyed music, her dogs and her two goats.
Darcy worked in accounting at Ford Country Motors in Henderson. She later moved with her partner, Scott Nygard, to Redding, Calif., where they raised three children. While there she worked at LKQ and Lithia Motors for many years, before moving to the Burney and Cassel, California area.
Darcy was well known and loved in the area. She not only raised her children but took in countless other teenagers in need of a place to go. Nothing gave her more joy than helping others.
Darcy was predeceased by her father, Bill Rocheleau, and her partner, Scott Nygard.
She is survived by her mom, Jan Appleby Robinson and her husband, Don, of Payson, Ariz.; her sister Tara; her children, Victoria and her partner, Brandon, and Ryan and his wife, Bailey, of California, and Oscar and his wife, Megan, of Kansas; aunts and uncles, Cathy and Bruce Mayo of Hardwick, Jane Comtois of Florida, Gordon Appleby of Washington, D.C., John Appleby of Maryland, and Julie Desjardins of Las Vegas; her adoptive dad, Michael Forant of North Carolina; and her longtime companion, John Thompkins of Cassel, Calif., who loved and cared for her until her death.
Everyone who knew her will miss her energetic spirit and never-ending bright smile. We will keep her in our hearts forever. A celebration of Darcy’s life will be held on Sept. 11 in California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.