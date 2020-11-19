Daphne Cutting, 43, of Eden, died unexpectedly at home on Nov. 9, 2020. She was born Nov. 18, 1976, in Morrisville, the daughter of Daniel Cutting and Janet Emerson Preston.
Daphne was loved by so many people. She will be missed dearly and she will live on through so many people, including her daughter, Asia; her grandson, Conner Bishop; her boyfriend, David Bunkoski; her father, Daniel Cutting; her mother, Janet Preston; her step-mom, Tammy Cutting; sister, Dawn Cutting; brother-in-law, Matthew Kennison; sister, Danielle Cutting; nieces, Haley, Faith, Brooklyn, Savannah and Neveah; nephews, Daniel Cutting and Ryan Farnham; and many more.
Daphne enjoyed gardening, spending time with her animals, fishing and camping, but most of all, spending time with her family. She was always the life of the party. She had a huge sense of humor and she could make anyone laugh. Rest in peace, our angel. We all love you and we will never forget you until we meet again.
A private service will be held for the family.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
