Danielle Marie Benoit, 31, of Johnson, died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. She was born May 5, 1989, in Burlington, the daughter of Daniel Benoit and Deone Cardinal Benoit.
Danielle was a talented poet and artist and had a powerful presence in the world, whether it was through her paintings or her words. She touched so many hears and souls. To know her was to love her.
It was was no secret that her father and brother were her biggest heroes, and her three beautiful daughters were her greatest joy. Danielle will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Danielle loved helping and doing for others. She could brighten the room with her presence and make the saddest person smile.
She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Deone Benoit of Johnson; paternal grandmother, Rita Benoit of Jericho; her daughters, Destiny of Johnson, and Macie and Hayleigh of Morris-ville, who were cared for by Danielle’s special friend, Jennifer. She is also survived by sisters, Sarah Dinsmore (Mike) of Johnson, Lindsey Benoit of Highgate, and Jordan Benoit (Natasha) of Johnson; special nephews, Jeremiah and Elijiah; and nieces, Natalie of Johnson, and Lily, Liam and Luna of Highgate; many aunts and uncles; and special friends, Dan Purvis, Dawn Tatro, Kyle Tatro and Josh Levaggi.
She was predeceased by paternal grandfather, David Benoit, Sr.; maternal grandparents, Romeo and Joyce Cardinal; a niece, Emma; and nephews, Collin and J.P. Dinsmore.
Arrangements will be announced at a later time.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
