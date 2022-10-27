Daniel Whittemore

Daniel Dean “Dan” Whittemore, 40, of Barton, died suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, from complications of diabetes. He had struggled with diabetes for most of his life, but he never let it stop him.
He was born Aug. 3, 1982, in Morristown to Dean Jr. and Sandra Whittemore of Morristown.
He was a graduate of North Country Union High School, Class of 2000.
Dan graduated from the University of New Hampshire as a diesel mechanic and worked at Caterpillar in Richmond. He worked for many years as a corrections officer at the Vermont State Prison in Burlington. He was currently employed by Pike Industries in Swanton as a plant utility person.
Dan was an avid hunter and outdoor enthusiast. When he wasn’t working, he spent his time in the woods. He was looking forward to winter and rabbit hunting with his brothers, their girls and the dogs. He loved doing their hot dog cookouts in the woods.
He taught his daughters to respect nature and wanted to preserve the generations of family hunting. He enjoyed spending time with his family, staying active and being sarcastic. He had a wicked sense of humor.
Dan was a devoted father, a beloved son, a legendary brother and a loyal friend. He was very excited for his new baby expected in March.
He is survived by his daughters, Danica and Brielle Whittemore, and their mother, Jessica Jackson of Jeffersonville; his girlfriend, Krystal; mother and stepdad, Sandra and David Rhodes of Norton; father, Dean Whittemore Jr. of Morrisville, his grandparents Dean and Fonda Whittemore Sr. of Morristown; brothers, Timothy and Nicole Whittemore of Brownington (Ariana, Ethan and Makayla), and Matthew Rhodes and girlfriend, Kayla Margolla of Brownington (Schyrah and Maverick); sisters, Melissa Rose Leonard and fiancé, Brian Coderre of Sheffield (Jacob, Jonathan and Katie), Kristin and DJ Green of Newport (Warren and Jillian), Autumn and Eric Smith Sr. of Lowell (EJ, Clyde and Addie-Leigh), and Nicole Rhodes of Derby; stepbrother, Jeffery Rhodes of Burlington; stepsister, Jessica and Daniel Lyon of Derby (Bethany and Emma); and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Wilber and Sylvia Welch of South Ryegate; a sister, Jessica Whittemore of Newport; and a brother-in-law, Ryan A.D. Leonard of Derby Line.
In his short time on earth, he touched so many lives. Dan, you may be gone but you will never be forgotten. We love you.
Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 37 Lake Road, in Newport where funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation service.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.