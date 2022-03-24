Daniel James DeMay, 69, of Jeffersonville, died at Copley Hospital on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. He was born Feb. 9, 1953, in Rochester, N.Y., to Norbert R. DeMay and Doris V. (Benz) DeMay.
Dan graduated from East Ridge High School in Rochester and received his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Trinity College in Burlington.
On May 12, 1984, he married Susan (Fernandez) DeMay at St Augustine’s Church in Montpelier.
Dan was employed at IBM in Essex Junction and retired after 40 years.
He was an avid lover of all woodland creatures and the great outdoors. His favorite pastime was hiking with his dog, Taylor, his brother and friends. He had a passion for music, playing his guitars, tennis and American Revolutionary history.
Dan is survived by his wife, Susan, of 37 years; his son, Arin (Dawn) DeMay; sister, Donna (Alan Mistrator) DeMay; two brothers, Fred (Mona) DeMay and Thomas (Lori) DeMay; mother, Doris DeMay; and many dear cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and special friends.
Services will be held Friday, June 17, at 11 a.m. at Guare and Sons Funeral Home in Montpelier.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Online condolences may be left at guareandsons.com.
