Daniel Howard Cutting

Daniel Howard “Dan” Cutting, 69, beloved husband, father and grandfather, died on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, after losing a courageous battle with cancer.
Dan was born on Nov. 21, 1952, in Morrisville and graduated from Peoples Academy in 1972. He was a hard worker and enjoyed the little things in life. For many years he loved playing on a local men’s softball league, in addition to playing on Morrisville’s bowling league.
He had a huge love of the outdoors. He loved to go camping with his family and sit around the campfire. One of his favorite things was feeding the fish at the Lake Mansfield Trout Club, where he worked in Stowe. He loved brook fishing and deer hunting, and over the years he enjoyed riding around on the backroads watching the wildlife.
He is survived by his wife, Tammy Cutting (Draper) of 27 years; his two sisters, Laurie Cutting of Georgia and Patricia “Patty” Ford of Arizona; his two brothers, Albert Cutting of Georgia and Larry Ward of Georgia; four daughters, Danielle Cutting of Eden, Dawn and her husband, Matthew Kennison of Johnson, Jennifer and her husband, Terry Camley, and Tanya Farnham and son, Justin Farnham; 12 grandchildren, Ryan Farnham, Brooklin Whittemore, Daniel Cutting, Faith Kennison, Hailey Kennison, Savannah Kennison, Neveah Kennison, Asia Farnham, Cloey Camley, Carter Camley, Caleb Camley and Payton Farnham; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Dan was predeceased by his parents, Earl and Ella (Cote) Cutting of Morrisville; his brother, Walter Cote of Morrisville; and his daughter, Daphne Cutting of Eden.
Dan was a great dad to all his children. He will be greatly missed by so many but he will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are in care of des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Visit dgfunerals.com to convey memories and condolences.
