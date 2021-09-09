Joint graveside services for Dana B. Molleur, who died March 24, 2020, and his brother, Tony J. Molleur, who died June 21, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Greensboro Bend.
A time of remembrance and sharing will follow at 972 West Hill Road, Hardwick. Please join us and plan to wear a mask for the health and well-being of everyone attending.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
