Dana B. Molleur

Dana Bernard Molleur, 52, of Hardwick died March 24, 2020, after a five-year battle with cancer.
He was born on July 22, 1967, at Hardwick Hospital and grew up in Stannard. He spent his young years in the company of his brother, cousins and friends, riding bikes, fishing, snowmobiling, playing baseball, enjoying Cub Scout projects and flourishing in a world of family and friends.
He attended schools in Hardwick and later worked in the family business of clearing power lines. After becoming disabled, he became more interested in music and art. He learned to play the guitar and often jammed with friends. His amazing artwork was often used as a pattern for friends’ tattoos.
Dana was a conversationalist and debater whose sharp mind and memory served him well in arguing a point and always made conversations interesting.
Survivors include two sons, Skylar of Hardwick and Randy of New Braunfels, Texas; his father, Bernard Molleur of Hardwick; his mother and stepfather, Paulette Brochu-Colburn and David Colburn of Hardwick; a brother, Tony Molleur and wife Rossie of Hardwick; a niece, Britney Molleur and partner Shauna Driver of Morrisville; a nephew, Travis Molleur and partner Victoria Howard and greatniece Sophia of Hardwick; two stepchildren, Justin and Misty; many aunts, uncles and cousins; many friends; Max, his loyal Lhasa Apso, and two crazy cats.
There will be a remembrance celebration when we are able.
Dana’s family thanks the incredible staff at UVM Medical Center, Miller 5 Palliative Care Unit, for making his last days comfortable and safe.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his name to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661 or Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick, VT 05843.
