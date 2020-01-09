Cynthia Leete, 65, died peacefully early in the morning of Dec. 22, 2019, at Copley Hospital after a long illness.
She was born July 11, 1954, in Woodsville, N.H., daughter of Stewart and Nancy Leete. She grew up in Newbury, Vt., graduated from high school and completed nurses aide training.
She was married briefly and gave birth to a daughter, Heather Lynn. In 2001, she moved to Morrisville and lived at Copley House.
Cynthia loved singing to music of the 1980s and was known to elevate the mood of those around her by singing out loud when a familiar song came on the radio. She enjoyed having visitors, discussing world events, reading, going on morning outings with Deb, wearing nice clothes and listening to the radio.
Many thanks to the Rev. Alden Launer for brightening Cynthia’s days before and after her last hospitalization and Dr. Philip Kiely for guiding her team in planning her final days. Thanks to the staff of Copley House for exceptional care of Cynthia.
Her parents died earlier.
Survivors include her daughter, Heather Leete; a granddaughter, Sophia Elizabeth Barry; her sisters, Debby, Sage, Cathy and Marcia; and an aunt, Ruth Paige.
A service of remembrance and thanksgiving for the life of Cynthia Leete was held on Jan. 3.