Curtis R. Whiteway of East Craftsbury, died Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Saint Johnsbury Health and Rehabilitation.
A service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph will be held on a later date. A complete obituary will be available soon.
Holcomb-desGroseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
