Corrine M. Ward, 81 of Morrisville, Vermont, died on Aug. 9, 2020 in Live Oak, Fla.
Corrine was born in Morrisville to Robert and Lizzie Baker (Downes) on Nov. 27, 1938. She attended Peoples Academy in Morrisville and Berkshire Christian College in Lenox, Mass.
Corrine married John F. Ward and had three children, Sandra, John and Amy.
Corrine dedicated her early career to the medical field, specializing in home dialysis care and later devoted many years of service to non-profits including Ballet Eddy Toussaint, The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, La Musica di Asolo, Noyes Museum and the Peoples Academy Alumni Association.
Corrine is preceded in death by former husband John F. Ward, father Robert Baker, mother Lizzie Houston (Baker), stepfather Roger G. Houston, Sr., stepbrothers Mahlon, Aubrey, Rodney and Leon Houston, adopted sister Pauline Carpentier, and sister-in-law Lien Baker.
Corrine is survived by daughter Sandra Ward, grandchildren Kaylee, Jeffrey, Nick and Josh, and great-grandson Damien, of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; son John Ward of Eden; grandson Ricky Ward, his wife Olivia; great-grandson Chase; and daugher-in-law Debbie, her husband Frank Mullen and grandson Paul of Hudson, N.H.; daughter Amy Plocharsky, son-in-law Jim, and granddaughters Kait Corrine and Kara of Sarasota, Fla.; brothers Calvin Baker of Richmond, Va., Roger G. Houston, Jr. and his wife Tuyet of Winchester, Va., Daniel Houston and his wife Carol of Charlotte, N.C.; and sisters Nancy Baker of Greensboro, Gloria Lanpher of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Brenda (“Benny”) Savage of Morrisville; and many adoring nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life Service honoring Corrine will be held at 11 a.m. on May 22, 2021 at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville. Following the service, the family invites all friends and extended family to attend a fellowship reception at the V.F.W. in Morrisville.
Rest in peace Corrine. You were our matriarch, a daughter, sister, wife, mother, friend, Mimi, Grammie, great grandmother, and above all a Believer.
“And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” (1 Peter 5:10)
