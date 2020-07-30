Corrine A. Simmons

Corrine Agnes Simmons, 92, of Fort Lee, N.J., died peacefully on May 25, 2020.
She was born in Burlington June 23, 1927, daughter of Mabel and Joseph Durant.
She and Eddie, her husband of 55 years, lived most of their married life in Edgewater, N.J., and later retired to Calais, Vt., which was quite possibly her favorite place on earth.
She was a full-time homemaker and spent many years taking care of children of working parents, children she loved and welcomed into her heart.
She was a member of the Veterans Auxiliary in New Jersey and Vermont.
Corrine loved sharing family stories with her children and grandchildren, watching birds and playing games with her family. She was a warm and loving person with a unique and fun-loving sense of humor that was cherished.
Survivors include her daughters, Gail Reynolds and husband Charles of Frankford Township, N.J., Carol Simmons Suarez of Cliffside Park, N.J., and Debra Licsauer of Fort Lee, N.J.; her sister, Lorraine Corso of Norwood, N.J.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; her devoted former son-in-law, Paul Licsauer of Leonia, N.J.; grandchildren Kimberly Reynolds, Robert Pyle, Christine McHugh, Kerri Armstrong, Allison Reynolds, Cheryl Fitzgerald, Heather Tabaka, Eric Suarez, Valerie Thompson, Kristyn Connotillo, Adam Suarez, Kelly Gerity, Roy Reynolds and Charlene Mayer; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Her husband, Edward Simmons Sr., died earlier, as did daughter Beverly Tackel and her husband Alan, son Edward Simmons Jr., granddaughter Christina Reynolds, her siblings George, Albert, Andrew and John Durant and Madeline Alfano, and cousin and friend Geraldine Decell.
Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Vermont at a later date.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date in light of COVID-19. Donations in her honor can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Funeral arrangements were handled by McCorry Brothers Funeral Home in Cliffside Park, N.J. View Corrine's obituary and leave condolences for the family at mccorry brothers.com. Burial arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick.
