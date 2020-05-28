Conrad E. Ferland

Conrad E. Ferland

Conrad E. Ferland, 79, died at his family home in Hyde Park on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

He was born in Wolcott Nov. 3, 1940, son of Paul Ferland and Marie Jane Beaulieu Ferland.

Conrad had served in the National Guard. He began working on the family farm and was later employed by Sonny Demars’ excavation company and also at Keen Brothers Trailer Sales. He had also logged for many years.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Maryann Judkins Ferland; three daughters, Deborah, Judy and husband John Kaiser; and Lisa and husband Peter Marshall; two sons, Scott and Dale and his wife Angela; grandchildren Billi Jo, Brittany and Hunter; siblings Jeannine Whipple, Therese and husband Russ, Phillipe and friend June, Pierre and wife Melba, and Armond and wife Dorothy.

His stepmother, Bessie Ferland, and three brothers, Donald, Ernest and Dennis Ferland, died earlier.

No services are planned at this time.

Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.

