Colin Jones

Colin Raymond Jones, 58, of Shelburne, died at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Colin was the youngest child of the late Clifford Jones Sr. and Beatrice (Jones) Touchette of St. Albans formerly of Morrisville.
Colin enjoyed a life-long love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and was always ready to entertain with his acoustic guitar.
Colin was predeceased by his parents; brother, Stephen Jones Sr.; sister, Mary Jones; and his grandson, Jordyn Shawn Bigelow.
Colin is survived by his daughter, Christina Jones, and granddaughter, Layla Parkinson of Jesup, Ga.; his daughter, Casey Marie-Jordyn Bean of St. Albans; brothers, Clifford Jones Jr. of Hardwick, Kelly Jones of Eden, and Randy Jones of Wolcott; and sisters, Carolyn Bishop of East Brookfield, Mass., Elaine Jones of Fairfield, and Lyn Douglass of Morrisville.
A private family memorial is planned for the spring.
