Clyde Simmons Jr.

Clyde Simmons (Mr. Sunny) died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at North Country Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
He lived all his life in Craftsbury, except for the four years he spent in the U.S. Navy serving during the Korean War. He attended Craftsbury schools where he excelled in basketball and enjoyed seeing his sons follow in his footsteps. He loved Craftsbury Common and the home he built there.
He leaves his wife of 65 years, Joan Brown Simmons; three sons, Daniel, David and Duncan and their families; a sister, Addie King; a brother-in-law, Charles Brown and family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His grandchildren and great grandchildren were a source of great joy.
He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde and Hilda Simmons; a sister, Phyllis Harrington; and his granddaughter, Erin Simmons.
Clyde loved Craftsbury but it was in the Northeast Kingdom on Dennis Pond that he felt supreme happiness. He used to call the log cabin he built there, “a little bit of heaven.” He knew every rock and ridge and nothing pleased him more than sitting in his rocking chair and gazing out at West Mountain.
The many hunting and fishing trips to Crooked Spike Lodge were the highlights of his life.
Clyde was active in the United Church of Craftsbury where he served for many years as a trustee. During the renovations in the 1970s, he helped choose and install the chandelier that graces the sanctuary. He was known for his inspiring entries about faith and the natural world in the annual Lenten guide where he often wrote of his joy of birdwatching, especially the cardinals.
He was our vintage Vermonter; a good man who will be deeply missed.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Church on the Common at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Craftsbury Common Cemetery.
If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the United Church of Craftsbury Memorial Committee, PO Box 46, Craftsbury Common VT 05827 for the maintenance of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.