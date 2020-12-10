Clyde M. Goodhue, 89, died in the early morning of Nov. 21, 2020, at his son’s home in Castleton, where he had lived for the past year. He was proud to be the great-great grandson of early Vermont pioneers.
Clyde was born Aug 7, 1931, in New Haven, Conn., the son of Howard and Vera (Adams) Goodhue. He graduated from Vermont Technical College in Randolph in 1949. He drove his mother and sister to California and then entered the U.S. Navy in San Diego.
He spent 13 months in the Aleutian Islands of Alaska, cleaning up after World War II. He boarded the USS Caliente A053, traveling the Pacific corridor, with time also spent in Indochina, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. On occasion he was called on for undercover work when in port, while keeping track of all his men until his discharge in 1956.
He married Loraine Petersen Aug. 5, 1961. They began their life in Nevada, and shortly thereafter moved back to Vermont.
Clyde spent his lifetime as a teacher, researcher, organizer, consultant and mentor. He spent years in the agricultural field, as a pioneer in the AI industry teaching dairymen to inseminate their own animals. Clyde was in early research and development of genetics, proper nutrition, embryo collection and preservation.
Later in his career, he was instrumental in introducing doctors on use of nitrogen in the medical field. He served as district manager for Curtiss Breeding Service in Nevada and California. After his marriage he moved back to his home in Vermont, bringing his young family.
He was supervisor and district manager for Carnation Genetics, Herdsman Inc., international manager for Prairie Breeders, and consultant for better breeding improvement for dairy herds throughout the East and West coasts. Injured in a farm accident in 1981 on the West Coast, the family returned home. He assisted his wife in her document preservation company.
Clyde was a past member of Grange, Vermont Ski Areas Association, representing the ski areas of Madonna, Stowe and Jay Peak, National Holstein Association, Farm Bureau, first president of Lamoille County Field Days, Sons of the Revolution Society, VFW, USS Caliente Association.
He is survived by a loving family, especially Loraine, his loving and devoted wife of 59 year and his caregiver; his five children, Malinda Fleury, Clyde “Bill” Goodhue, Don Goodhue, Sally (Rick) Ingraham, and Scott Goodhue; his sister, Carol Conway; brother-in-law, Dwayne Petersen; grandchildren, Josiah, Correy and Brie Anna Fleury, Siarra, Angelica and Mateo Goodhue; Stephen Ingraham, Lyndsey Ingraham (Chris) Williams; Andrew (Leticha), Tyler (Tequilla), and Steven Goodhue; and great-grandchildren, Layla and Killian Goodhue, and Finley and Oakley Williams.
He also leaves special cousins, Gordon Hall and Joan Canossen; and many neices and nephews, all of which he was so proud.
He was predeceased by his parents, Vera (Adams) and Howard; step-parents, Archie Young and Florence Goodhue; daughter-in-law Michelle Goodhue; brother-in-law Jack Conway; nephews Rusty and Ronnie Conway, and Mickey Reibert.
Funeral arrangements were by Ducharme Funeral Home in Castleton. He will be interred in the VA Cemetery in Randolph in the spring.
