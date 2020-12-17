Clinton John Casavant, 89, of Essex Junction, died Dec. 6, 2020, in Woodbury. He was born Aug. 8, 1931, in Colchester, to Gerald John and Helen (Weston) Casavant.
After graduation from Cambridge High School he worked for Tobin’s Radio & TV and Vermont Electric Co-Op installing electric heat. After his tenure at Vermont Electric Co-Op, Clinton went to work for IBM in Essex Junction in facilities maintenance, retiring after 25 years. Not one to sit still, after retirement Clinton worked for Automaster driving cars.
Clinton proudly served his country as a member of the Army National Guard. He was also a member of the Vermont State Police Auxiliary.
On Oct. 4, 1956, Clinton married the love of his life, Eleanor Janet Stewart. They made many happy memories in their 64 years together.
Clinton was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and snowmobiling with family and friends. He also enjoyed woodworking and socializing at the Quality Bake Shop each morning. Clinton also enjoyed sitting on the back end of his vehicle and waving to neighbors and people passing by. He will be sorely missed but greatly remembered by all who knew him.
Left behind to cherish Clinton’s memory are his wife, Eleanor; children, Debbie Casavant, Cindy Gillespie, and Denise Morse and her husband, Brad; grandchildren, Sarah Tubbs, Curtis Tubbs, Amy Gillespie, Brad Collins, Andrew Gillespie, Constance Sulpasso, Erinn Morse and Kelly Morse; and great-grandchildren, Ella Cunningham, Poppy Collins, Luke Collins, Wyatt Morse, Blaine Gillespie and Emory Gillespie.
Services for Clinton will be private and at the convenience of the family.
