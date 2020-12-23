Clifford A. Cole, Jr., 79, of Morrisville, died on Dec. 10, 2020, at Berlin Health & Rehabilitation in Berlin. He was born Aug. 15, 1941, in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of Clifford Cole and Laela Pecor.
Clifford was a carpenter and built and remodeled many homes over the years. He had also been employed by Demars and had started working at Mac Miller’s chicken farm at age 15.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty Wiltshire Cole; son, Anthony Cole of Morrisville; brothers, Earl Cole of Richford and Arthur Cole of Texas; sisters, Vona Rodrigue of Morrisville, Mary Merrier of Richford, Nina Williams of Morrisville, Linda Tallman of Wolcott, and Diane Merrier of Florida; grandson, Jasper Cole; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by four siblings, an infant sister, and son, Jeremy Cole.
No services are planned at this time. Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
