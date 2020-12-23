Clifford A. Cole, Jr.

Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.