Clement W. Cox, 87, of Belvidere Center died Thursday, April 9, 2020, at home with his loving family by his side. He died of complications from kidney failure.
He was born in Monkton Dec. 19, 1932, son of Kermit and Marjory Shepard Cox.
He married Shirley Conant on Dec. 15, 1951, in Brandon.
In 1959, Clement and Shirley and their four children moved to Belvidere to do a two-year log job for Ed Buttolph. For the next several years, Clement and his father, Kermit, did many log jobs in northern Vermont. After Kermit’s passing, Clement teamed up with his eldest son, William, and operated Cox Trucking Co.
Clement took several jobs over the years to help with income during mud season. He ran a sugaring operation for a few springs in Montgomery and he drove trucks for Manchester Lumber, hauling lumber throughout the Northeast. He operated bulldozers during construction of the ski area at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, hauled junk cars for periodic junk car roundup, and he was instrumental in dismantling the Lamoille Valley Railroad, which operated from 1877 to 1994. The former railbed is now being developed as the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail. Clement hauled thousands of railroad ties to their next destination, some even to the Boston area.
Clement was always willing to lend a hand with his log loader to help move large rocks, put up a log cabin or tear down an old building. Over the years, he attended many a logging show and lumberjack roundups.
In 2011, along with some family members, he ventured to Millinocket, Maine, to visit the Pelletier Logging operation. Clement continued to haul logs and firewood until he was 84 years old.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years, Shirley; his children, Gail Longley and husband Dean of Johnson, Joanne Hanley of Waterville, William Cox of Belvidere and James Cox and wife Tammy of Jeffersonville; his grandchildren, Andrew Longley of Johnson, Deborah Morin (Ken) of Waterville, Rachal Longley-Wood (Travis) of Eden, Christopher Cox (Jennifer) of Montgomery, Chad Hanley (Nikki) of Johnson, Deanna Oliveira (Drew) of Oklahoma and Heather Cox (Keith) of Jeffersonville; and his great-grandchildren, Alex, Willow, Vida, Chance, Kendra, Morgan, Logan, Sawyer, Tyler, Tristen and Madelyn.
His parents died earlier, as did a brother, Daniel Cox; a stepbrother, Charles Shepard; and a son-in-law, Kim Hanley.
A graveside service will be held at the Belvidere Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
The family thanks everyone at Lamoille Home Health for their help, with a special thank you to Nicole Mitchell.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences: faithfh.net.