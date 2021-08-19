Claude D. Ammons Jr., 69, of Hyde Park, died peacefully in the comfort of his home with family on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after a headstrong fight with cancer.
He was born March 15, 1942, in San Antonio, Texas, to Claude D. Ammons Sr. and Clara N. (Carter) Ammons. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Tuskegee, Ala., as both his parents worked as support personnel with the Tuskegee Airmen. When that project was completed, they moved to Los Angeles.
After Claude graduated Los Angeles High School, he went to community college for two years, majoring in math and science. He then went to work for the Los Angeles County courts and from there things took off and Claude found himself enrolling in the police academy.
Providing service to the public was a good fit for Claude. He retired from Los Angeles County with 38 years of service, but that did not slow him down. After moving to Vermont in 2002, he worked for the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and the Department of Homeland Security.
Over the years of law enforcement, Claude saw many changes, some good and some bad, along with racial injustices and the consequences they have on more than just the people they were directed toward.
Claude’s priorities were God, family and friends, career and then everything else. Claude thoroughly enjoyed fellowship at church in both Vermont and Florida, his brothers and sisters in blue, his family, his Florida “family” and his Vermont “family.”
Claude was a member of the Second Congregational Church in Hyde Park, a member of the International Association for Identification, on which he and wife Sally served as part of the conference staff, and a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows.
“Cancer is a blessing for me to change my lifestyle,” was one of the last quotes Claude said that shows how humble, graceful and God-fearing he was. Over the past month, listening to visitors, they all said the same thing: Claude’s smile is contagious, and he wears his heart on his sleeve.
Claude is the last member of his immediate family. He was predeceased by his parents, Claude D. Ammons Sr. and Clara N. Carter Ammons; his brother, William D. Ammons, and his first wife, Callie.
Claude is mourned and loved by his second wife, Sally (Foss) Ammons; his daughter, Shalonda Ammons; and his son, Claude D. Ammons III and wife, Kimberly. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, with the joy of meeting the newest member born Aug. 5, 2021; his in-laws, Robert and Mary Foss; sister-in-law Julia and husband, Allen Cusson; and many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless family and friends from coast to coast.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661; Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661; or Second Congregational Church, PO Box 216, Hyde Park VT 05655.
A celebration of life will be held at the Ammons’ residence on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. A family graveside service will be held later.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.