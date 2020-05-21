Clark A. Thompson

Clark Allen “Butch” Thompson, 73, of Upper French Hill Road, Johnson, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his son’s home with his family at his side.
He was born in Montpelier May 25, 1946, son of Kermit L. and Isabelle (Moran) Thompson. He grew up and attended elementary school in Upper Websterville and graduated from Spaulding High School in Barre in 1964.
On April 23, 1966, he married Susan Washburn in Barre and they made their home in the Morrisville and Barre areas. Susan died in 2013.
Butch worked for many years at Rubalcaba’s Market in East Barre, where he learned the meat-cutting profession. He later worked for P&C and Price Chopper in Morrisville, where he bought a home and raised his family.
He was a member of Central Vermont Moose Lodge 1391 in Williamstown and American Legion Post 33 in Morrisville, and was a life auxiliary member of VFW Post 9653 in Morrisville, where he enjoyed cooking for large gatherings.
Butch played baseball in his youth and later coached his boys in Little League and Babe Ruth baseball and coordinated and coached the Lamoille County All Stars.
He spent many summers camping at Elmore State Park and later at Mountain View Campground in Morristown, where he also did lawn care and worked in the office doing what he loved: meeting people.
Survivors include his three sons, Scott Thompson of Morrisville, Arik Thompson of Morrisville, and Dana Thompson and his partner Angela Bador and their two children, Ashlynn and Jack Thompson — Butch’s pride and joy — of Johnson; his brother Kermit Thompson and his partner, Suzanne Crete, of Barre Town and Okeechobee, Fla.; his twin sister, Claire Robinson of Meredith, N.H.; his sister Linda Usle and her husband, Raymond, also of Meredith, N.H.; two brothers-in-law, Chan Washburn of Monkton and Todd Washburn of East Montpelier; three sisters-in-law, Donna Day, Vaughn Roberts and Robin Washburn, all of Williamstown; a niece, Ellen Thompson of Barre who shares his birthday; and his good friends and traveling partners, Boomer and Barbara Cleveland of Morristown.
His beloved wife, Susan Washburn Thompson, died earlier, as did his parents.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery in Morrisville at the convenience of his family.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Central Vermont Dialysis, in care of Central Vermont Medical Center, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641, or to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are by Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit hookerwhitcomb.com.