Claire E. Larrabee

Claire Ellen Larrabee, 84, died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Manteca, Calif.
She was born in Hardwick on March 12, 1938, and graduated from Hardwick Academy in 1956.
Following her high school graduation, Claire entered the U.S. Air Force and proudly served her country until 1959 as a radar technician at McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento. She retired at 55.
She was an avid fisherman, and was an active member of Lend a Heart, which included taking dogs to nursing homes for visits.
Claire was predeceased by her parents, Vern Larrabee and Germaine Larrabee; her siblings, Joan Taylor, Lorraine Barfield and Jeanette Hull.
She is survived by a sister, Betty Rea of French Camp, Calif., and nieces and nephews.
Burial is scheduled for Monday, June 19, 2023, in the family plot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick, with a time to be announced.
Local arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
