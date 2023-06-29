A celebration of the life of Christopher Marckres will be held on Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, noon to 10 a.m. at the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club, 1158 Garfield Road, Morrisville.
Chris, 50, of Wolcott, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, and there wasn’t much he loved more than a large gathering of friends and family. His one last request was that a party be thrown in his honor. So come and help carry out his last wish.
