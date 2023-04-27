Christopher Marckres

Christopher Marckres

Christopher Marckres, 50, of Wolcott, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Copley Hospital with family by his side.

Chris was raised in Craftsbury. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1991. After high school he began his career in customer service. He worked in multiple restaurants, bars — both behind the bar and on stage with his bass guitar — and stores.

