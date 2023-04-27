Christopher Marckres, 50, of Wolcott, died on Monday, April 17, 2023, at Copley Hospital with family by his side.
Chris was raised in Craftsbury. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1991. After high school he began his career in customer service. He worked in multiple restaurants, bars — both behind the bar and on stage with his bass guitar — and stores.
When Chris was unable to perform these tasks anymore, he embarked on a new adventure and attended MTTI in Rhode Island to learn the art of small mechanics. He made lifelong friendships through his school and work.
Over his lifetime, Chris was many things. Everyone who knew Chris loved him. He always had a story, life advice or a listening ear. He took up many hobbies, such as bonsai trees, photography, volunteer firefighting, bullet reloading and skydiving (that one time). If you asked Chris though, his love for his family would outshine any hobby or career path he had taken up.
Chris is survived by his mother, Mary Jo Willey (Bruce Burnor); his father, Henry Marckres; his sister, Michele Bourdeau (Eric Fuller); his nephews, Donovan Kellogg and Elliott Bourdeau; his nieces, Rhiana Caiafa (Michael Caiafa, Brodie and Vivian Caiafa), Lydia Bourdeau, Charlotte Bourdeau and Eliza Bourdeau (Joshua Whittemore, Emmelia and Iyla Whittemore.)
Chris’s life wouldn’t have been the same without the companionship of Jennifer Le Scouezec and her sons, Yannick and Mael.
Chris was a proud member of the Craftsbury Fire Department family, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the Craftsbury Fire Department, 85 South Craftsbury Road, Craftsbury VT 05826.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the Lamoille Valley Fish and Game Club. A time will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.