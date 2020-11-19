Christopher L. “Chris” Hodgdon

Christopher Lee “Chris” Hodgdon, of Hardwick, died unexpectedly Nov. 6, 2020, with the ones he loved by his side.
Born Feb. 26, 1984, in Morrisville, the oldest of three, Chris lived in Hardwick with his wife and children. He lived there his whole life, always returning after living in a few different towns.
Chris is the son of Brent Hodgdon of Hardwick and Laurie Hodgdon of Stowe.
He married his wife, Janett Hodgdon, in 2018, in her hometown in Idaho. Together since 2013, they had three children, Anthony, 12, Sophia, 11, and Hadley, 10 months. Being a father was his greatest joy and biggest accomplishment.
Chris attended Hardwick Elementary and Hazen Union High School, graduating in 2002.
Known for being a gifted, natural athlete Chris played numerous sports starting at a young age. He played Little League, basketball and soccer, continuing to play until he graduated. When he was old enough he joined his grandfather’s men’s softball team, the Country Boys, which he continued to play on every summer with his cousin saying he wouldn’t quit until his son was old enough to play at least once with him. Chris was also on a few other men’s and coed softball teams over the years, and it’s where he first met his wife Janett.
Chris was always a team player, making sure his teammates had every opportunity he had. He made sure everyone was treated the same and that they all had the same chances to play as he did, giving advice or a helping hand where needed. At senior night in basketball he was even willing to give up his starting position for another teammate who didn’t get to play as much as he had; they both started that night.
Chris’s other interests and hobbies included racing four-wheelers and cars in his younger years, and he also helped a few drivers in the pits a few summers ago. He loved hunting and bringing his children or wife hunting, being with family, farming, and anything that had to do with being outdoors, helping his father in the shop tinkering around, going back and forth with each other and watching the news with him. He also loved morning coffee stops, taking Hadley for walks every night before bed, watching his son play sports and daughter do gymnastics, singing his favorite country songs, trying to dance, or going for drives on a dirt road talking about life.
Christopher spent younger years at his grandparents during the summers helping Harold with his lawn care business. All the cousins spent endless hours playing together making memories. Every year the whole family would take a trip to Old Orchard Beach, where he saved his cousin in the pool during one of the visits without hesitation. He hadn’t been going during his older years but he wanted to share those memories and family time so he took his family there for the last three years.
Chris’s passion was farming. In his senior year, he was part of a program that allowed him to work every day while doing school on the side. He worked on his uncle’s family farm for about 16 years, having a few different jobs in between, including cutting power lines, logging and working for Walker’s Construction, but his love for those cows always brought him back, and he loved that family was always close by.
He enjoyed having different things to do every day. There was never a boring day. Driving tractors, fixing the equipment that broke down, firewood, fixing fences and the list went on. He loved when his kids or wife spent there with him, soaking in the farm life and teaching them about it.
Chris lived for his family. Nothing made him happier or gave him more gratification in life then having his family at his side. He never worried or cared what people thought of him; he just lived his life the way it made him happy.
Chris is survived by his wife, Janett; children, Anthony, Sophia and Hadley; his father, Brent, and partner, Chrisann; his mother, Laurie; siblings, Bj Hodgdon and wife, Heather, and Hannah Patten and husband, Dana; two nephews, Paxten Patten and Lincoln Hodgdon; and his favorite niece, Izzy Patten.
He also had numerous cousins, aunts, uncles and friends that he would do anything for.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Harold and Lorraine Tolman, and Archie and Ilean Hodgdon; great grandparents, Emile and Jeanne Dufresne; aunts, Quedabond and Mary; as well as a baby cousin.
Services of remembrance will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hazen Union Athletic Department, in care of John Sperry, P.O. Box 368, Hardwick, VT 05843.
Online condolences may be sent to northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
