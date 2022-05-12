Christopher Jon Parker of Johnson died peacefully at age 73, surrounded by friends and family.
Christopher worked as a waiter at Crown & Anchor Restaurant at Smugglers’ Notch, Jeffersonville; as general manager, Las Brisas Restaurant, Boston; director of restaurant, New York Marriott Marquis, New York City; director of catering, Farmington Marriott, Farmington, Conn.; wine steward, Topnotch Resort, Stowe; sommelier, Straight Wharf Restaurant, Nantucket, Mass.; wine instructor, New England Culinary Institute Commons, Burlington; food and beverage director, New England Culinary Institute, Essex; part owner, 158 Restaurant and Bakery, Jeffersonville; and property manager, EttaKet Concierge Service, Johnson.
His hobbies included golf, reading, cooking, listening to classical music, especially piano concertos, and traveling.
Christopher is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Etta Parker; his brothers, Steve Parker (Claire) and Kevin Parker (Dana); his nephews, Maxwell Parker, Dan Parker, Eric Parker and Frank Parker (Amanda); his nieces, Lillian Parker, Karen Parker Emerson (Rob), Amy Parker Kessel (Jeremy) and Lesley Parker Green (Cable); his cousins, Laurel Persico (Patrick), Jill Chaffee, Keith Parker (Judy), Susan Galt, Patty Hedin, Kevin Beutel (Michelle), David Beutel (Fujie) and Katy Beutel Holmes; his goddaughter, Victoria Mkpanam; and his godson, Odis Williams II.
A celebration of Christopher Jon Parker’s life will be held at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John Road, Johnson VT 05656, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m. followed by a catered luncheon at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to The United Church of Johnson, PO Box 703, Johnson VT 05656. (ucjohnson.org)
Online condolences are welcome at christopherjonparker.com. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick.
