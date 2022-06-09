A celebration of the life of Christopher Jon Parker, who died Wednesday, April 20, 2022, will be held at Jenna’s House, 117 St. John Road, Johnson, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 11 a.m., followed by a catered luncheon at the same location.
The family requests no flowers for the service. In lieu of flowers, consider sending a donation to Jenna’s House at jennaspromise.org, and include Christopher’s name with your gift, or the United Church of Johnson, PO Box 703, Johnson VT 05656.
Online condolences are welcome at christopherjonparker.com. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home, Hardwick.
