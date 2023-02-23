Christopher Fitzgerald

Christopher M. Fitzgerald died unexpectedly on Feb. 8, 2023. Chris was born on May 2, 1983 to Cathy Fitzgerald and Stuart Mansoh at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vermont. He graduated from Peoples Academy High school; he was a hard worker throughout his life, working lawn care and so much more. He loved outdoor activities such as fishing, hunting, kayaking, skiing, and playing golf. One main highlight of his year was his 4th of July party that he put on for family and friends.
He leaves behind his mother, Cathy Fitzgerald, his daughter Maliah Fitzgerald who was his pride and joy. He always gave her mother, Kristin Moodie, most of the credit for her being such a wonderful daughter. His much-loved sisters and brother, Elizabeth and Micheal Immich, and Sarah Fitzgerald. Grandmother, Shirley Fitzgerald, Grandfather, Howard Manosh. His Uncle, Chucky Fitzgerald, shared a special bond. His Aunt, but also childhood buddy, Lisa Barrett, along with many other cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his loving father, Stuart Manosh, Grandfather Almeron Fitzgerald, lastly his Great Grandmother and Great Grandfather, Elsa & Lauren Wells aka “Pops.”
