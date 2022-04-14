Christopher E. Lague

Christopher Eric Lague, 38, of Eden, died unexpectedly in early April of 2022.
He was born Jan. 28, 1984, in Morrisville to Andre Lague and Wendy Bourdeau.
He attended Lamoille Union School in Hyde Park. Following his education, Christopher worked in the construction business as a carpenter and later as a handyman.
He enjoyed the time that he spent with his son and his family. If there was one thing you could expect from Chris, it was a hug and a kiss. He loved music, especially Led Zeppelin, Grateful Dead and Credence Clearwater Revival, to name a few. He was good at everything he did, whether it was carpentry, growing plants, hunting or fishing.
Chris loved to entertain, cook and share his food. Chris was a hardworking man. He believed in good karma and was a thoughtful and giving person. He picked up every hitchhiker, stopped for anybody in need and everybody he met was a friend.
He was most at peace spending time in the woods where he would hike and swim. He loved nature and cared about the earth so much he would never even throw a cigarette butt on the ground. He enjoyed being free, not being held back by possessions.
Although Chris struggled with his mental health and addiction, he always made the best out of every situation or challenge that life threw at him. Unfortunately, his struggles got too big for him to handle, and he couldn’t fight anymore. He was a free spirit, and now his spirit is free.
Chris will be greatly missed, and he will be held deeply in our hearts.
Christopher is survived by his mother, Wendy and partner, Eric Levaggi of Hyde Park; his father, Andre Lague of Hyde Park; three siblings, Joshua Levaggi of Hyde Park, Erica Levaggi of Johnson, and Hanna Levaggi of Hyde Park; and a nephew, Cameron Bouchard of Johnson. Christopher also leaves behind a son, Lyric Lyjah-Del Lague of Belvidere, who was his pride and joy, and the mother of his son, Heather Turner of Belvidere; his maternal grandparents, Andre Bourdeau and wife, Jean of Florida, and Rita Phelps and husband, Dale of Hyde Park; his paternal grandmother, Norma Miller of Troy; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his best friends, Kevin Earle of Eden and Thomas “Tommy” Arnold of North Hyde Park, and many more that have not been mentioned.
Christopher was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Andre Lague, and maternal great grandparents, Delbert and Florence Draper.
All services and gatherings will be held at the convenience of his family with date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to, Jenna’s Promise, P.O. Box 575, Johnson VT 05655.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service is assisting family with arrangements. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
