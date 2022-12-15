Christopher C. Bennett

Christopher Charles Bennett, also known as “Zeb,” 65, of Jeffersonville, died on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, following a 14-month battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family and close friends.
Chris was born on June 20, 1957, in Morrisville, the son of the late William Bennett Jr. and Marion (Horner) Bennett. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Rhonda Machia, on July 14, 1979, in Jeffersonville.
Christopher was employed as a machinist for many years, first at Yankee Corporation and later retiring from Husky Injection Molding Systems in Milton. He proudly volunteered with Cambridge Rescue as an EMT and first captain for over 10 years.
He enjoyed all sports as well as coaching fifth- and sixth-grade basketball and Little League baseball. Some of the highlights of his last year included following the Lamoille Union High School baseball team throughout Vermont so he could watch his grandson Logan play ball, taking his grandson Jackson fishing, attending his son Zachary’s wedding, and camping with his daughter Danielle and her family.
He loved relaxing on his patio during the famous Bennett backyard barbecues and having campfires. He also enjoyed watching the San Francisco 49ers, attending Fenway to watch the Boston Red Sox and cheering on his favorite NASCAR driver, Joey Logano. He had some enjoyable hunting experiences, first with his own dad and later with his son.
He was most relaxed when he was in the woods either cutting the year’s firewood supply or trailing the illusive big buck to mount on the wall. The second love of his life (after his wife) was his 2017 Shelby Cobra Mustang.
Christopher was loved by many and will truly be missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Rhonda Bennett, who he absolutely adored; son, Zachary and daughter-in-law, Sara, along with his soon to be granddaughter, Charlotte; daughter, Danielle Halsted and son-in-law, Damian, as well as their two children, Jackson and Logan.
In addition, he leaves behind his loving sister, Darlene Perkins and husband, Daniel; his mother-in-law, Catherine Machia, and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Allan Machia, Randy Machia, Dana Machia, Debbie Whitney, Paula Kenneson, Wendy Campbell and all their spouses and children.
Many other special people were a large part of his life, especially Jerry and Bethany Harrington, and their daughter, Christen, who he affectionately referred to as “Brat,” Eric and Kathy Tobin, Sarah Ouellette, and his great nephew Calvin Wescom.
Christopher was also predeceased by his brother, Daniel Howard Bennett; and father-in-law, Allan “Pete” Machia.
The family wishes to thank the Lamoille Area Cancer Network and the overwhelming unconditional support from their family and friends during these past 14 months.
Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Devon Thomas officiating at the Second Congregational Church of Jeffersonville, followed by a gathering to celebrate Chris’s life at Wyckoff Family Maple, 2944 Route 108 South, Jeffersonville.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family with time and date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made in Chris’s honor to Lamoille Union Athletics Varsity Baseball, Attn: Tim Messier, 736 VT 15 West, Hyde Park VT 05655, or the Cambridge Rescue Squad, P.O Box 431, Jeffersonville VT 05464.
Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
