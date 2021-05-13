Christine Elizabeth Knowlton, 59, of Morrisville, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Christine (Chrissy) was born in Burlington to Nancy Elizabeth (Hunt) and Peter Dawson Knowlton on May 15, 1961.
She loved her early years in Vermont before losing her dad at age 3 in a tragic car accident. This started Chrissy’s journey away from Vermont, but she eventually returned, living forever with the Patenaude family in Morrisville. Here, with their extended family, Chrissy found peace.
Chrissy was preceded in death by her father, Peter D. Knowlton; her grandparents, Richard A. Knowlton, Doris D. Knowlton, Hart S. Hunt and Katharine K. Hunt; her aunt, Judith A. Cobbs; and her brother, Stephen C. Herndon.
She is survived by her mother, Nancy Herndon, and stepfather Gaylon Herndon; sister and legal guardian, Jennifer Davis; her brother, Scott Herndon; her aunt, Sally Knowlton; uncles, Alan and John Hunt; nieces, Lauren Illingworth and Addison Davis; and cousins, John Cobbs, Amanda Mount and Sarah Holden Mount and Benjamin and Olivia Hunt.
She also leaves behind her loving caregivers.
A celebration of her special life will be held at the United Methodist Church on Sunday, May 16, 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Green Mountain Support Services.
