Christina K. Adams

Christina Katherine Adams, 85, of Hyde Park, died on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Manor with her daughters nearby.
Christina was born on June 10, 1937, in Winooski, the daughter of George Gingras and Loretta (Allen).
Christina was raised in Hyde Park on her father’s farm on Cricket Hill Road.
She met her husband, Richard H. Adams, in Morrisville and they married on April 8, 1967. Christina worked at the state hospital in Waterbury where she made many lifelong friends.
She will be fondly remembered as Grammy Chris to many, Kiki to her grandchildren and nieces and nephews and was described by her daughter Brenda as “the epitome of simplicity at its finest.”
Her deep love for her family and helping others will never be forgotten by those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
She is survived by her daughters, Laura (John) Richardson of Augusta, Maine, and Brenda (Michael) Denton of Craftsbury; her beloved grandchildren, Erin and Daniel Richardson; special friends, Earline Monahan, Chrissy Monahan and David Curtis; and her beloved cat, Sweet Pea.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Adams; daughter, Corrine Katherine Adams; father, George Gingras; mother, Loretta Gingras; sister, Ramona Sulham; and brothers, Robert and Roland Gingras.
Christina’s family would like to thank the incredible staff at the Manor and the entire staff of Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for their many years of care, friendship, love and support that they gave to Christina.
