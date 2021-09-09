Cheryl Lee Lafaso, 68, of Craftsbury, died peacefully on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Glover.
She was born on March 23, 1953, in Wolcott to Oliver and Lillian Duprey.
Cheryl is survived by her children, Patrick Lafaso of Albany, and Colleen Longe and her husband, Leo of Pittsfield, Maine; her grandson, J.D. of Maine; her brothers, Walter of Maine, Roger of Vermont, and John of Maine; many nieces and nephews; and several friends.
She was a member of the Church of God, and adult day services. She loved playing bingo, doing crafts and gardening.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Lillian; and the love of her life, Wendell Rivers, Jr. in 2012.
A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at the Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home in Craftsbury Common with the Rev. Curtis Miller officiating.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, at the funeral home until the hour of the service.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
