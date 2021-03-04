Cherie Williams, 84, died peacefully at her home in Craftsbury on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Cherie was born and raised on the Young farmstead by her loving grandparents, Josephine and Fred Young, and her mother Irene Smith.
She attended Craftsbury Academy and became active in sports, becoming a star basketball player and earning awards for her prowess on the court.
On Nov. 17, 1954, Cherie married Edmund T. Williams, her high school sweetheart, and they settled in Craftsbury to raise a family. Cherie and Ed were together for 66 years and the proud parents of two lovely daughters, Gail and Lori.
Cherie enjoyed spending time with family and friends and reveled in the simple pleasures of country drives and family gatherings. She was an avid reader of books and celebrity magazines and enjoyed the antics of all God’s creatures at her many backyard birdfeeders.
Cherie is survived by her husband Ed; daughters, Lori Williams and Gail Williams, and her husband Tom Boyle; a brother, Mike Smith and his wife, Debbie; a sister-in-law, Nancy Smith; and close friend, Susie Courchaine.
She was predeceased by her brother, Sam Smith.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family, Arrangements by Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, Craftsbury Common. Online condolences at curtisbritch.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.