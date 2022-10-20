Cherie R. Fisher

Cherie Rose Fisher, 75, of Hardwick, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 04, 2022, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville.
She was born April 7, 1947, in Hardwick, the daughter of the late Donald and Florence (Wright) Hastings. She graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1966.
Cherie had several jobs during her working career. She was first employed by Stanley Fisher at Fisher Folly in Hardwick. She helped care for and sold garden and cut flowers. For more than 15 years she was employed by Sprague Electric in Barre and until she retired in 2012, she worked for National Life Insurance Company in Montpelier.
Cherie was an avid bingo player. She loved playing cards, especially Spades. She was very kind to animals and always helped care for strays. Cherie enjoyed bike riding and mopeds, and making wreaths was always a fall tradition. This was a time to join and help family and friends and to earn money for the holidays. She was known to enjoy a good meal of venison and will be remembered by her family as a very loving mother and friend to all.
Survivors include two sons, Walter Fisher and his husband, Michael Goulet of Montgomery, and Byron D. Fisher of Hardwick; three siblings, Charlotte Gaboriault of Hardwick, Reginald Hastings of Woodbury and Charlene Cook of Newport; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Byron C. Fisher in 2020; and two brothers, Earl Hastings and Wayne Hastings.
Visiting hours were held Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, 6-8 p.m., at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, Hardwick.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial followed in the family lot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hardwick Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 837, Hardwick VT 05843.
Online condolences welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.