Charmane (Morey) Raye of Johnson, 60, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Charmane was born on May 26, 1960, in Morrisville. She graduated from Peoples Academy in 1978 and was employed by many businesses over the years. Charmane was a systems controller for Hayes Harwood advertising agency in Stowe, Topnotch Resort in Stowe, Triple A in Montpelier and Handy’s of Burlington. Charmane also worked at the KPMGF accounting department in Burlington, was a recreational coordinator at Stowe Area Association, an administrative assistant for Jim Roemer Best Ski Weather and a bookkeeper at Village Builders in Wolcott, before obtaining an associates degree in business.
She also volunteered for the Vermont Farm Bureau for many years, had her own business as a dog groomer, was Mrs. Vermont and competed in the Mrs. American pageant in Tyler, Texas. Charmane also spent time on the behalf of the Vermont Farm Bureau in Zimbabwe working with farms teaching them bookkeeping.
Charmane’s talents were many. She was a horseman, excelled at shooting skeet, and was an accomplished performer and musician. She participated in many school musicals as the lead, notably in “Where’s Charley,” was in the marching band, played flute, piano, guitar, piccolo and saxophone. One year, she was the only Peoples’ student to attend the All New England music festival.
She received a memorable standing ovation for her performance singing Debbie Boone’s “You Light Up My Life,” in which she persevered when her microphone seized. She liked to travel and went to Zurich, Switzerland, skied in Austria and stood in front of the Trapp Family home in Salzburg. Charmane was an accomplished writer, publishing her own book, “Red of Justice,” wrote short stories, self-published poetry and was in the process of writing a second novel, titled “Orchid Soul.”
Charmane was a beloved mother, sister, daughter and friend who loved to give advice and entertain. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, visiting with her daughter, singing, attending the local Methodist Church, gardening, relaxing with her sister, Evelyn, by a warm fire and going to Lake Caspian with her sisters and brother-in-law, Ken, for picnics.
She also enjoyed hosting for her family, her daughter’s friends and neighbors at any time. Charmane was very accepting of people from all walks of life and was known for being warm, genuine and generous. As an animal lover she fed feral cats on her deck for years and made baked goods and crocheted outfits for children. She will be deeply missed by those that knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Sara Levine of Morrisville; son, Zach Godfrey of Holland, Vt.; cat, Hamlet; sister, Evelyn Stearns and spouse, Kenneth Stearns, of Hyde Park; sister, Beverly Combs and spouse, Jerry Combs, of Clermont, N.H.; and brother, David Morey and spouse, Alice, of Charleston, S.C.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Janet Reed.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Plains Cemetery in Hyde Park.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
