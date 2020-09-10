Charles Wolff

Chuck Wolff, died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home in Eden, surrounded by his family.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Aldron Wolff; his siblings, Maria Cutler, Sister Vincent, and Lesa Wolff; his children, Claire Grant and partner Will Knight, Art Wolff and wife Laurie, Cathy Durand and husband Randy, Tom Wolff and wife Patti, Steve Wolff and wife Amanda, Rosanne Lehouillier and husband Rodger, and Paul Melecsinsky and wife Jan; 14 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Bertha Wolff, and grandchildren Tasha Lehouillier and Danny Durand.
Chuck finished his final battle that was a result of his service — Korea and two tours in Vietnam — and Agent Orange. He had quite the career. He enlisted and was an infantry soldier. He attended officer candidate school and earned his commission.
He was first an Army Ranger and then a Green Beret. He also served as a firearms instructor at West Point.
After retiring as a lieutenant colonel, he worked for the U.S. government at the Defense Intelligence Agency, Central Intelligence Agency, Government Accounting Office and the Senate Armed Services Committee. He served his country with honor and courage.
He loved family camping trips, moose hunting in Canada, hunting, fishing, woodworking and enjoying the serenity and peace of nature. In support of his community, Chuck was instrumental in the construction of St. Teresa Parish Hall and Bishop Marshall School.
Hours of visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish Catholic Church (formerly known as Holy Cross), 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville VT. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.
There will be a private Mass at The Most Holy Name of Jesus, followed by a private burial at St. Teresa Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 12 following the service.
Chuck’s family wants to express their gratitude to Father Jon, Betty Taylor, friends and parish members of The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish for their loving support. They hope that Chuck’s example of building a strong and loving family, serving his country and his community will encourage others to follow in his footsteps.
In lieu of flowers, contribution / donations can be made to church and or Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
