Charles M. “Chick” King, of Albany, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was born Oct. 29, 1957, in Hardwick.
A longtime resident of Woodbury, Chick was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless hours hunting, fishing and trapping the woods in his hometown.
In his youth Chick was a state wrestling champion, and also boxed competitively in the old Hardwick Firehouse on Mill Street.
Chick attended both Woodbury Elementary School and Hazen Union High School. After high school Chick held a variety of jobs in the construction trades, both for himself and as superintendent of other companies. He also ran a successful maple sugaring operation in Woodbury for many years.
Chick married Stacey Williams on June 18, 2009. The two lived together in Albany, but spent their summers at their camp on Dog Pond in Woodbury, surrounded by family and friends.
Chick spent every November hunting with his sons, his father’s rifle and a pint of blackberry brandy.
His greatest joy was his grandchildren, Quinten Bean, Hunter and Mason King, Maesa and Oliver King, Sadie and Kalli Abbott, Sienna and Cameron Shatney, and Ryker and Lowen Shatney.
He was also especially proud that he was a soon-to-be great grandfather.
He was predeceased by his sister, Linda Gallison, and brother- in-law, Herbie Hanson.
He is survived by his soul mate, Stacey Williams; his sisters, Bonnie Hanson, Nancy Chaffee, and Norma Blake; his sons, Bernard King, Mike King, Travis and Tyler Shatney; daughter, Kate Shatney; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. He will be greatly missed.
All gatherings will be held at the convenience of his family.
Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, is assisting family with arrangement. Visit northernvermontfuneralservice.com to leave online condolences.
