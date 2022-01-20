Charles L. Miller

Charles Lloyd (Chucky) Miller, 50, of Hardwick, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, following a brief illness.
Chucky was born on March 18, 1971, in Morrisville, the son of Sharon Miller Tipton and Lloyd Douglas.
He was a 1991 graduate of Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
On Sept. 12, 1998, Chuck married the love of his life, Alberta Farr, and they settled in Hardwick for 23 amazing years of marriage.
Chucky was an outstanding father to his three children, Shelby, Justin and Colby. He loved spending time with them and his six grandchildren, snowmobiling, having bonfires, lighting sparklers, swimming and hot tubbing.
Chucky was a light hearted and funny guy, an outdoors man and a huge car enthusiast, and he had a love of teaching anyone who wanted to learn carpentry and tinker on engines.
He was a hard worker, beginning with Edson Hill Manor in Stowe, before becoming a self-employed carpenter and most recently an employee of N.A. Manosh in Morrisville.
Chucky is survived by his wife Alberta; his children, Shelby Tallman and her husband, Lucas of Lee, Maine, Justin Miller and Heidi Ainsworth of Hyde Park and Colby Miller of Euclid, Ohio; six grandchildren, Mason, Collin, Lily, Landon, Grace and Grant; his father, Lloyd and Denise Douglas; his aunt and uncle, Diana and John Burns; siblings, Rocky, Kelly, Wendy, Tom and Lloyd; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Chucky was predeceased by his mother, Sharon Tipton; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Sandy Farr; and his maternal grandmother, Margaret Miller.
Visiting hours will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. His family has requested that everyone wear a mask for the health and well-being of all who attend.
A private family gathering will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.