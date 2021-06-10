Charles Kennison

Charles G. Kennison, 67, died Saturday, May 29, 2021, following a short battle with cancer at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with family by his side.
He was born in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 6, 1953, to the late Wendell and Vivian Kennison. Due to unforeseen circumstances he was raised by his maternal grandparents, the late Arthur and Charlotte Bailey. Chuck graduated from Peoples Academy, Class of 1973, before joining the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Texas and Germany where he served until 1976.
Chuck was an accomplished outdoorsman, enjoying many hours in the woods hunting any wildlife legal to take at the time. Many family and friends were blessed to be able to accompany him on these hunting outings or fishing trips, which he also loved. His son and grandsons will forever cherish their memories of being in the woods or on a riverbank with him. Chuck was even able to hunt turkeys with his son, Shannon, shortly before his death.
Chuck was a Jack of all trades and held many jobs throughout Lamoille County during his lifetime, his favorite was working side by side with his good friend, Jim Bradley of Morristown Corners. They spent many hours splitting wood and boiling sap, but mostly they shared stories.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 44 years; his son Shannon; his daughter Tawnya; and his grandchildren, Eli, Noah, Caleb and Riley.
Chuck is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters-in-law, as well as many nieces and nephews who will greatly miss him. He will also be missed by his furry friends, Skittles and Chance.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. Online condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.
